Bronson Reed Explains Why He Missed Bound For Glory

Bronson Reed was reportedly a lock for Impact Wrestling‘s Bound For Glory event but it wasn’t meant to be.

Reed is free to sign with other promotions as he was part of a wave of NXT roster cuts back in August. Many were surprised by Reed’s release since he had been working dark matches and appeared primed for the main roster. He had also been pushed on NXT, winning the North American Title.

Reed spoke to Wrestling Inc and laid out what went south before his planned Impact Wrestling debut. It sounds like he did not have his governmental paperwork in order.

“Well, I’m not at liberty to say exactly what’s going to happen, but I am at the moment, this week, getting everything confirmed with immigration, so everything should be good to go, wherever I do go.”

He continued by saying that he’s excited to show the world what he’s capable of without the constraints WWE put on him.

“Basically, I feel like the last few years exposed me to the rest of the world. People got to see what Bronson Reed had to offer, but not really what Jonah had to offer. I was very much set in a mold of what WWE wanted me to be, so going forward, it’s more what I myself want to be as Jonah. So I’m looking to have some pretty cool matches and fun matches, a little different to what I did in WWE.”

Reed went on to admit that the visa process has been a “nightmare.” Reed isn’t the only one who has had to go through this. The IInspiration, a team also released by WWE, had to miss Slammiversary due to visa issues. The duo ended up making their promotional debut at Bound For Glory.

Time will tell when Reed will step inside an Impact ring. The promotion wrapped up a set of TV tapings in Las Vegas. Impact’s next big event will be Turning Point on Nov. 20.