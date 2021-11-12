Buddy Matthews Discusses Magnitude Of Facing Kazuchika Okada

Buddy Matthews has quite the task going into his NJPW debut.

Matthews will be sharing the ring with Kazuchika Okada, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers today. The match will be taking place at NJPW Battle In The Valley this Saturday (Nov. 13).

Buddy Matthews Wants Classic With Okada

During an interview with Forbes, Buddy Matthews said that he’s more than happy with being thrown to the wolves in his first NJPW match.

“I feel like I’m a better performer when there’s less buildup to it, less pressure and whatnot.

“I’m just going to go out there, do what I do best and tear it up. I don’t think there’s any bigger match that you could have in a debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I wanted to swim with the whales and they gave me the biggest whale they could find.”

Matthews competed as Buddy Murphy under the WWE banner. He was released from the company back in June.

Matthews has been praised for his in-ring style. Many fans clamored for him to sign with NJPW since he has the style to match. Those fans will get their wish for at least one night.

NJPW Battle In The Valley will feature a NEVER Openweight Title match between champion Jay White and Tomohiro Ishii. Plus, Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Moose will collide with Juice Robinson.

The self-proclaimed “real” IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will also be in action. He’ll take on Ren Narita.