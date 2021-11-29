Bully Ray Isn’t A Fan Of CM Punk’s ‘Needle Dick’ Line

Bully Ray had a lot to say about the CM Punk–MJF promo and he isn’t a fan of one zinger.

On the Nov. 24 episode of Dynamite, fans got to witness the long-anticipated verbal battle between Punk and MJF. Both men hurled some digs that garnered big reactions from the crowd in Chicago.

Bully Ray Criticizes CM Punk One-Liner

And the chants are goinf crazy NEEDLE DICK NEEDLE DICK NEEDLE DICK #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yEAELcpCYi — KingLion? (@KingLionhart3) November 25, 2021

On a new episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray had a suggestion for Punk’s future promos with MJF and explained why he hated the “needle dick” line.

“So, if I’m CM Punk you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna let MJF pile all those shots on me.

“I’m gonna let him get in as much steam on me as I possibly can because I know I don’t have enough material to come back at him with.

“He doesn’t have that much time in the business and the amount of time he does have he’s been doing so well.

“If I’m Punk in that situation, and this is definitely a Monday morning quarterback call cause I haven’t thought about this until now, I think I might let him get the best of me for real.

“Pile on so much heat that people are like, ‘Holy crap, Punk’s in a lot of trouble.’ And then have to do the one thing that you can beat him at, with your fists.

“That’s why I thought the needle dick line was stupid. ‘I’d like to punch you right in your needle dick.’ You’re supposed to wanna punch him in the face.”

Punk and MJF don’t have a matchup lined up officially but that definitely seems to be the plan. Both men competed in separate matches at Full Gear. Punk defeated Eddie Kingston, while MJF pinned Darby Allin.

