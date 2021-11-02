Cesaro Speaks On Teasing Brock Lesnar Match

Cesaro is quite pleased with the reaction he got for teasing a match with Brock Lesnar.

Cesaro has long been a team player for WWE. While he isn’t really treated as a main eventer in the long-term, he works well with just about anything he’s given and does have his moments in pivotal spots when called upon. This year hasn’t been too bad for Cesaro as he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Cesaro Talks Brock Lesnar

Cesaro got a massively positive reaction to teasing a matchup with Brock Lesnar on his Twitter account.

Hey big guy, sun's getting real low… pic.twitter.com/mhQkf5kUyx — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 23, 2021

During an interview with Manchester Evening News, Cesaro gave his reaction to how well the tweet was received.

“The match with Brock Lesnar, which you’ve just mentioned, that would be another awesome match. To me, it’s really cool because it was just one picture and everyone ran wild with it simply based off the reputation that I have and that he has. To me, it’s really cool to see that I’ve built up a relationship with the fans so that they know whenever I get into the ring with someone of that caliber, or whoever it is, it’s going to be great. It’s a challenge to keep doing that, keep performing, keep having these matches that people want to see. If I do that, they [the WWE] always finds new ways to keep things fresh and keep it interesting.”

At the moment, Lesnar is “suspended indefinitely” after attacking a cameraman and WWE officials. He then delivered two F5’s to WWE authority figure Adam Pearce. Time will tell if a match with Cesaro will be in the cards once Lesnar makes his return.