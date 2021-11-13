Charlie Haas Gets In Great Shape, Challenges Chris Jericho

Charlie Haas, who worked in WWE from 2000 to 2009, has come back with an amazing body transformation. He got in great shape and posted his new physique on social media. Interestingly enough, he also issued a challenge to AEW star Chris Jericho.

Haas called out Jericho in the caption of the post and used the hashtag “#JerichoFearsHaas” as well. He wrote, “It’s over when I say it’s over. To those that support me thank you, To the Haters, thank you. I love to prove you wrong. I’ve worked to hard. I’ve wrestled all over the world, I’ve wrestled the best that there is, in this era. I have never wrestled the GOAT. @Iamjericho. I want to see where I fall, or I may just want to see how Great I Am. @charliehaas @thehaaspod#JerichoFearsHaas.”

Back in December 2020, he got fans concerned as he lost a lot of weight and looked almost unrecognizable. Fans are now congratulating him online for making positive changes in his life and getting back into shape.

Charlie Haas is best known for his run in the WWE as part of a tag team with Shelton Benjamin in December 2002 on SmackDown. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, and called themselves “The World’s Greatest Tag Team.” The duo split in 2004. He would win the Tag Team Championship one more time with Rico.

Haas would move to singles competition before his release from WWE in 2005. After wrestling in the independent circuit, he would be re-signed to WWE in April 2006. Haas and Benjamin would reform the World’s Greatest Tag Team. However, Benjamin would be moved to the ECW brand and Haas got stuck doing gimmicks like a comical luchador, and a Hall of Fame wrestlers impersonator. He would be released in February 2010.

It would be interesting to see what comes out of Charlie Haas challenging Chris Jericho. Jericho still hasn’t responded, but it would surely be fun to see the two square off in the ring.