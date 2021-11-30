CM Punk Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced another big match for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

CM Punk will be back in action against young up-and-comer Lee Moriarty.

After their promo battle last week, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will likely be watching this match closely.

CM Punk is excited at the prospect of mixing it up with Moriarty.

CM Punk vs Lee Moriarty

This will be Punk’s 8th match in AEW. He’s defeated Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Daniel Garcia, Matt Sydal, Bobby Fish, Eddie Kingston, and QT Marshall.

As for Lee Moriarty, he’s 1-4 in singles matches in AEW. He’s defeated Nick Comoroto but lost to Bobby Fish, Daniel Garcia, Joey Janela, and Dante Martin.

AEW Dynamite Preview (12/1/21)

4 other matches have been confirmed for this week’s Dynamite.:

The TBS Title Tournament will continue with the final quarter-final match. Ruby Soho will face Kris Statlander with the winner moving on to face Jade Cargill in the semi-finals.

Bryan Danielson defeated Colt Cabana in front of Cabana’s hometown in Chicago last week. This week he will attempt to do the same thing to another member of the Dark Order. Alan “5” Angels, who is from the Atlanta area, will step up to the plate to face the American Dragon. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will likely be in attendance and have his eye on what happens here.

After Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black and FTR defeated Cody Rhodes & Death Triangle in the main event last week, Andrade and Rhodes will face off in an Atlanta street fight this week. This was set up after Dynamite went off the air last week when Andrade gave Rhodes a DDT on the floor outside the ring. Considering this show is in Rhodes’ hometown, it should be interesting to see what fan reaction he gets. He might even toss his weight belt into the crowd again.

The war between @AndradeElIdolo and #CodyRhodes is far from over. After this post match attack on Cody last week on Dynamite, #AndradeElIdolo meets the #AmericanNightmare in an Atlanta Street Fight THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere at 8ET/7CT/6MT/5PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/F8VcSGXtgV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2021