Wednesday, November 17, 2021
HomeNewsWWE News

Damian Priest Says He Has “Survivor’s Guilt” Following WWE Releases

By Chris Stephens
Damian Priest with the US title
Damian Priest with the US title

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest says that the string of WWE roster cuts this year has left him with “survivor’s guilt.” He recently spoke to Metro about how the releases from the company have made him feel.

“That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt,” Priest said.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling.”

“But then you come to the realisation – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”

WWE has released 71 Superstars from its roster in 2021. More information about who has been let go this year is available in the link below:

Staggering Tally Of WWE Wrestlers Released In 2021

Priest has a match upcoming this weekend at Survivor Series. As part of the brand vs. brand, champion vs. champion format of the show, he’ll be facing Smackdown’s Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest became the 99th wrestler in history to win the US title when he did so at SummerSlam over Sheamus this year. It was the 172nd title change in the belt’s lineage which dates back to 1975 when Harley Race was the inaugural champion.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC