Damian Priest Says He Has “Survivor’s Guilt” Following WWE Releases

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest says that the string of WWE roster cuts this year has left him with “survivor’s guilt.” He recently spoke to Metro about how the releases from the company have made him feel.

“That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt,” Priest said.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling.”

“But then you come to the realisation – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”

Priest has a match upcoming this weekend at Survivor Series. As part of the brand vs. brand, champion vs. champion format of the show, he’ll be facing Smackdown’s Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura. Priest became the 99th wrestler in history to win the US title when he did so at SummerSlam over Sheamus this year. It was the 172nd title change in the belt’s lineage which dates back to 1975 when Harley Race was the inaugural champion.