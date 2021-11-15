Eddie Kingston & Malakai Black injured at AEW Full Gear (UPDATED)

AEW Full Gear has garnered praise but not everyone walked out unscathed.

Eddie Kingston was in a high-profile match at the PPV, which was held inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Nov. 13. He went one-on-one with CM Punk in a grudge match. Ultimately, Punk emerged victorious.

Malakai Black was also in action. He teamed with his former NXT rival Andrade El Idolo to take on Cody Rhodes and PAC. Cody and PAC won the match.

Full Gear Injuries: Kingston & Black

It’s been said that both Kingston and Black were banged up at Full Gear.

Eddie Kingston was expected to appear at the Big Event wrestling convention in Queens, NY.

Northeast Wrestling has announced that Kingston will no longer appear due to a shoulder injury. The promotion noted that Kingston was scheduled to undergo medical tests.

Due to a shoulder injury suffered in his match last night with CM Punk, @MadKing1981 will not be appearing today for @newwrestling1 at @bigeventny wrestling convention in Queens, NY. He will be undergoing some medical tests this am.



Refunds for preorders will go out later 2day. — Northeast Wrestling (@newwrestling1) November 14, 2021

There is good news, however. Kingston took to his Twitter account to reveal that his medical tests have come back negative.

Shoulders are fine. We'll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we'll miss no time at work. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 15, 2021

As for Malakai Black, he was going to make an appearance on behalf of Rack Attack Promotions. It has been announced that Black also had to pull out of his planned showing due to an injury, although the extent of it hasn’t been revealed.

“Unfortunately we have bad news Malakai Black was injured last night at Full Gear and will be unable to attend The Big Event today. I have just received the news.

“I will have a few different options for everyone attending. I will see everyone soon. We hope to make everyone happy.”

SEScoops will keep you posted once more information on the injuries of Kingston and Black is revealed.