Edge can still wrestle thanks to cryotherapy, ice baths & more

Edge and Beth Phoenix appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM.

The Hall of Fame couple spoke with hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray about a wide variety of topics. Phoenix discussed NXT 2.0, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch‘s rivalry and more.

"These types of conflicts have always existed but we've just never had such a microscope on them." Beth Phoenix gives her take on the heated feud between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair right now.



FULL interview here:

Edge talked about the second chapter of his in-ring career. The Rated R Superstar was forced into retirement in 2011 due to a neck injury. He made a surprise return in 2020. At 48 years old, he’s learned many important lessons along the way.

“You know, what I think I’ve learned is that the self-care and recuperation just takes longer,” said Edge. “So before, when you can do it every night, that’s not the case anymore.”

“Now, you know, after a match and I’m like, ‘Okay, I feel great. Maybe I could do one more the next day,’ but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two-to-three weeks until I’m like, ‘Okay, all right. I think everything’s knocked out of my system.’”

Edge’s Wellness Routine

Edge explained that he has to undergo an extensive routine of recovery exercises to remain an active competitor. Cryotherapy, ice baths and yoga are just a few things he does to keep his body feeling good.

“The cryotherapy I did, the sauna, I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I did massage, all of those things that I never did before. Now they’re a necessity.”

You can listen to Beth Phoenix and Edge’s appearance on Busted Open Radio in the player embedded below: