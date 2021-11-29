Eric Bischoff On Why Goldberg Was Difficult To Deal With

Eric Bischoff recently named Bill Goldberg as a talent who was particularly difficult to deal with in WCW. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff commented on what it is about Goldberg that made him this way.

“I think on a consistent basis; it would have been Bill Goldberg. Not necessarily in a bad way. Just that, Bill was a very intense person. Emotional, and didn’t have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there,” Bischoff said.

“So, as a result, you take someone who is an intense personality, a very intense personality, a bit of a perfectionist, who puts a lot of pressure on himself. But, also, lacking a lot of the comfort that comes with experience. You get a guy that’s a little hard to handle, or sometimes a lot hard to handle. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. That’s just a thing.”

Goldberg made his WCW debut on the September 22, 1997 episode of Nitro. He defeated Hugh Morrus on that show and started his long undefeated streak. Goldberg would continuing winning matches until eventually defeating Hollywood Hogan in the Georgia Dome on July 6, 1998. His streak would eventually end at Starrcade 98 on December 27th, 1998. Kevin Nash pinned Goldberg after Scott Hall interfered and zapped him with a cattle prod.

In addition to his WCW Championship reign, Goldberg is also a 2x WWE Universal Champion. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

H/t to Sportskeeda for transcriptions.