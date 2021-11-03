GCW Owner Doesn’t Think Bray Wyatt Has Interest In Indies

The owner of GCW gets the impression that Bray Wyatt doesn’t want to dabble in the indie scene.

Wyatt recently saw his non-compete clause expire. He was released from his WWE contract back in late July. He is now free to sign with any promotion who is willing to make him offers.

Bray Wyatt Not Focused On Indies?

Brett Lauderdale, the owner of GCW, had an interview with Wrestling Inc and expressed his belief that Wyatt isn’t thinking about spending time on the independent circuit.

“I have never talked to Bray Wyatt, but my understanding is that I don’t know that our world is very appealing to Bray Wyatt.

“There’s no secret message there. I think that he’s not interested in making the rounds on the indies. That’s my understanding. I don’t mean any negative implication that he said anything because I’ve never spoken to him. From people I know, that he knows and whatever, it just doesn’t seem like it’s something that’s on his to-do list anytime soon.”

AEW President Tony Khan has said he’d like to have a conversation with Wyatt “when the time is right.” Fightful Select reported that while Wyatt and Impact Wrestling has had talks, the two have never been close to coming to terms on a deal.

Wyatt was recently spotted in Los Angeles. He was seen at gate 4 in Warner Bros. studio. Fightful brought word that Bray Wyatt has been showing interest in Hollywood.

