Health Update On Jim Ross Following Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Jim Ross has provided an update on his skin cancer.

In October, Ross said he was going to the hospital as he suspected having skin cancer around his ankle area. His fears ended up being correct but there is some good news for the legendary commentator.

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he’s feeling good and revealed the number of radiation treatments he’ll need to undergo.

“I’m pretty good. I have this little cancer issue I’m trying to deal with. I’m going to start doing radiation soon. I have to do 22 radiation treatments. Somehow I have to figure out how to do it on consecutive days. They would like to do it every day for I think 3 weeks, or whatever it is, maybe longer than that. I haven’t kept track. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. I have to deal with it. I haven’t found myself buried in the minutia of whether this is happening or that is happening.”

Ross went on to say that he won’t need to undergo chemotherapy. As a result, he doesn’t expect to miss any time from AEW TV and believes he’ll make a full recovery. In fact, Jim Ross says he didn’t get the worst type of skin cancer and that the biggest challenge will simply be getting all of the treatments out the way.

Ross has battled skin cancer in the past and was able to beat it. He had the cancer removed from his shoulder in 2018, two years after undergoing a skin procedure.

