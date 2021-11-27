Recent Photo of Hulk Hogan Shows Him Looking Slimmer Than Ever (Photo)

Hulk Hogan recently posted an updated photo to his Facebook page. The Hulkster is looking slimmer and trimmer than ever, it appears. Hogan claims he now weighs the same as he did when he was in 9th grade.

“Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother HH,” he wrote on Facebook.

During an interview with Hollywood Raw, Brooke Hogan recently noted that her father has had a lot of surgeries but one recently seems to have him in good health.

“We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” Brooke said. “So he’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year.”

“So yeah, he’s had so many surgeries. He’s done a ton, but this last one that he just had finally was like the winning ticket, so right now he’s feeling great. He’s working out two hours in the gym every day, he’s still chugging along,” Brooke continued.

Hulk Hogan appeared at WrestleMania with WWE earlier this year. He hosted the 2-night event along with Titus O’Neil. Hogan was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a second time in the Class of 2020 along with members of the New World Order.