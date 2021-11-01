Ian Riccaboni Cautiously Optimistic About ROH’s Future

Ring of Honor announcer Ian Riccaboni has issued a statement regarding ROH going on hiatus.

Riccaboni reflects on his eight years with the promotion and expresses gratitude for the way they’ve treated him. He wrote on Twitter:

“ROH has bent over backwards for me in my time with the company. Countless flights to accommodate my office schedule, canceling a Japan trip (with pay!) at their expense to ensure I was home for Nora’s birth, helping support LGBTQ+ and literacy initiatives in my hometown of Allentown, PA, and more. Too many things to list. They believed in and cultivated me at age 30 (I was a late bloomer!) with very little prior experience.”

Hanging Up The Headset

Riccaboni is hopeful that Ring of Honor will return in 2022. However, he has no guarantees that he’ll be part of their next chapter.

“The news of this hiatus was communicated professionally and with care but there are a lot of question marks. I will forever wear the three letters ROH with great pride and treasure my time here. Hopefully, it is not over. I have reason for optimism that ROH will re-start in April. I hope I am a part of their plans.”

He hopes to use his notoriety to give back to his home town. He’s humbled by the outpouring of support he’s received since it became known that Ring of Honor as we know it might be over.

Riccaboni is flattered by some offers he’s received over the past week. He will assess these opportunities, but says he’ll probably “hang up the headset” if ROH does not return to live events come April.

“I am humbled by the support I personally and ROH as an organization has received in the last few days. I am flattered by those seeking to bring me in and I am assessing opportunities one by one. If April doesn’t come, it would break my heart and I will likely hang up the headset, so if you’re doing something fun, let me know.”