Impact Results (11/4): Minoru Suzuki’s In-Ring Debut

Impact Wrestling on 11/4 continued the build to Turning Point later this month. The main event featured the in-ring promotional debut for Minoru Suzuki.

Impact 11/4 Quick Results:

X-Division #1 Contendership

Fatal 4-way

Laredo Kid defeated Rohit Raju, Black Taurus, Steve Maclin Eric Young defeated Jai Vidal The Good Brothers vs FinJuice – No Contest Knockouts Championship

Mickie James (c) defeated Madison Rayne Chris Sabin defeated Madman Fulton w/Ace Austin Moose, W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki defeated Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, & Matt Cardona

Laredo Kid Earns Title Match Against Trey Miguel

Laredo Kid picked up a victory in the #1 contendership match for Trey Miguel’s X-Division Championship in this week’s opening contest. After Steve Maclin took Taurus out with a suicide dive to the outside, it left Laredo and Raju in the ring together. Raju tried to roll him up and grab the tights but Laredo Kid kicked out and sent Raju crashing into Maclin on the ring apron. This allowed him to hit a Michinoku Driver for the win.

After the match, Miguel came out to congratulate his next challenger but both were attacked from behind by Steve Maclin. Miguel and Laredo Kid then worked together to fight off Maclin and sent him to the outside with a double dropkick to end the segment.

Eric Young Wins Squash Match

.@TheEricYoung is going to build a monument of violence that humanity will live in the shadow of for generations, starting with @TheJaiVidal. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/awXRbPPOuw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2021

Eric Young cut a promo before making his in-ring return after 6 months this week. He said that Rhino made the wrong decision at Bound for Glory. He also said that his opponent, Jai Vidal, has the “disease” and Young has the “cure.”

Young then won quick with a piledriver in convincing fashion.

Bullet Club Cause No-Contest In Good Brothers vs FinJuice Match

The Good Brothers faced FinJuice this week in a non-title match. The match was later ruled a no-contest after all 3 members of Impact’s Bullet Club faction interfered. Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, and Chris Bey hit the ring as all 4 wrestlers were down. They hit low-blows and belt shots on all 4 and posed with the Good Brothers Impact tag-team titles to end the segment.

Later in the show, Juice Robinson and David Finlay complained in the back about Bullet Club’s interference. Scott D’Amore then made a match for next week between them and Bullet Club with the winner to face the Good Brothers for the tag titles.

Mickie James Retains Title Against Madison Rayne, Mercedes Martinez Next In Line

Some veterans of the Knockouts division squared off once again with the title on the line here. These two met 4x for the Knockouts belt in 2011, each winning twice. The finish of this match here came when James took out Kaleb with a K on the outside and then hit Rayne with a diving attack from the top rope for the win.

After the match, the winner of the Knockouts Knockdown tournament Mercedes Martinez came to the ring to confront the champion. Martinez respectfully addressed James but said that she was not there to praise the champion, she’s there to challenge her at Turning Point.

The Iinspiration Recruit Undead Bridesmaids To Take On Decay

It was an interesting week for the new Knockouts tag team champions, the Iinspiration. A show long angle took place involving them and former Knockouts tag champs, Decay. First, the new champs were scheduled for an appearance on Locker Room talk but the members of Decay haunted the set.

.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay are heading to the darkest corner of the IMPACT Zone in search of somebody who can combat Decay. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Lw4XPK8rBO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 5, 2021

They later decided that they needed to recruit the Undead Bridesmaids to take on Decay. Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay seemed a little disturbed by all the spookiness going on. It looks as though the Undead Bridesmaids are willing to take on Decay for them, however. That match was later made official for next week.

Chris Sabin Defeats Madman Fulton

Ace Austin was seen wearing a “I Beat Chris Sabin” t-shirt backstage after defeating him last week. This week, Sabin took on Austin’s ally, Madman Fulton and won with a small package. Austin tried to attack him after the match but Sabin quickly escaped to the outside.

W. Morrissey Pins Eddie Edwards In The Main Event

The main event saw several potential feuds and angles take place. Minoru Suzuki and Josh Alexander appear to be on a collision course as Suzuki took him out with a Gotch-style piledriver near the end of the match. The finish came when Morrissey hit Edwards with a big boot followed by a power bomb for the win. The heels celebrated in the ring to close the show.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Turning Point – November 20th

Knockouts Tag Team Championships

The Iinspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) (c) vs Decay (Rosemary & Havok)

The Iinspiration (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) (c) vs Decay (Rosemary & Havok) X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel (c) vs Laredo Kid

Trey Miguel (c) vs Laredo Kid Knockouts Championship

Mickie James (c) vs Mercedes Martinez

Next Week: