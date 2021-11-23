Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Impact Wrestling TV Taping Spoilers

By Chris Stephens
Impact Wrestling Logo

Impact Wrestling has spent the last 3 days filming in Las Vegas from Sam’s Town. On Saturday night, they presented the live Turning Point event. The following 2 days they have been taping episodes of their weekly television show.

According to a report from Impact Asylum, the results from the Sunday tapings are below:

  • Decay defeated The Influence vs The IInspiration (Triple Threat)
  • Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee
  • Chris Sabin defeated Matthew Rehwoldt 
  • Jonah defeated Jai Vidal 
  • Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh
  • Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards defeated Moose & W. Morrissey (Morrissey turned on Moose after the match).
  • Chris Sabin & Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt – Results unknown
  • Rohit Raju and Lawrence D wrestled to a no-contest
  • FinJuice defeated VSK & Zicky Dice
  • Eric Young defeated Rhino in a Street Fight
  • Heath, Rhino, Rich Swann, & Willie Mack defeated Violent By Design & The Good Brothers

After Morrissey turned on Moose, it was revealed that the main event for the Hard to Kill PPV will be Moose vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

Saturday’s Turning Point event aired live from Las Vegas. The former Bronson Reed, now known as JONAH, made his debut on the show. At the tapings on Sunday, JONAH had his in-ring debut for the promotion, defeating Jai Vidal.

Watch: JONAH Debuts For Impact At Turning Point

It was also noted by PW Insider, that Summer Rae was in attendance for the tapings. It is not clear if she will be used on the show or was just visiting, however.

Summer Rae Spotted At Impact Wrestling Tapings

