Japanese Wrestling Legend Making Boxing Debut in December

Japanese pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji will be making his boxing debut in December 2021.

PWInsider Elite has reported that the Pro Wrestling NOAH great will be taking to the ring in an exhibition bout just before the holidays.

“Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji is set to make his boxing debut at Kameda Promotion’s 3150 Fight Vol. 1 event on December 16 in Osaka” PWInsider reported.

“Marufuji will face comedian Takayuki Kinoshita in an exhibition bout with two two-minute rounds.”

It is not confirmed at this time if Marufuji will be competing in further boxing events, although at this point it does appear to be a one-off.

It is also not confirmed if fans outside of Japan will be able to see the boxing exhibition. We expect that FITE will be getting the PPV rights, should they be available for the Thursday December 16 event from Osaka.

Check out the announcement tweet from Pro Wrestling NOAH below: