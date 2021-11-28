Sunday, November 28, 2021
HomeNewsNJPW News

Japanese Wrestling Legend Making Boxing Debut in December

More info on Marufuji heading to the boxing ring

By Jake Jeremy
Pro Wrestling NOAH

Japanese pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji will be making his boxing debut in December 2021.

PWInsider Elite has reported that the Pro Wrestling NOAH great will be taking to the ring in an exhibition bout just before the holidays.

“Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji is set to make his boxing debut at Kameda Promotion’s 3150 Fight Vol. 1 event on December 16 in Osaka” PWInsider reported.

“Marufuji will face comedian Takayuki Kinoshita in an exhibition bout with two two-minute rounds.”

It is not confirmed at this time if Marufuji will be competing in further boxing events, although at this point it does appear to be a one-off.

It is also not confirmed if fans outside of Japan will be able to see the boxing exhibition. We expect that FITE will be getting the PPV rights, should they be available for the Thursday December 16 event from Osaka.

Check out the announcement tweet from Pro Wrestling NOAH below:

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC