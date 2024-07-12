AJ Styles: ‘NOAH Match Shows What Triple H’s Era Of WWE Is All About’

AJ Styles is grateful for the opportunity to compete in Pro Wrestling NOAH this week, an opportunity he believes would not have been possible just a few years ago.

At NOAH’s Destination 2024 event, Styles will compete against three-time GHC World Champion Naomichi Marufuji. Despite a lofty career in Japan, the match will mark Styles’ NOAH debut and his first match outside WWE since January 2016.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the press ahead of NOAH Destination 2024, Styles said that his match demonstrates how WWE’s new era is willing to work with others.

“This is showing the Triple H era of what WWE is all about. Because I’m not the only one that is wrestling in Japan tomorrow night. IYO Sky is also wrestling along with myself. And that just goes to show what Triple His trying to bring throughout the world and WWE. Whether it be in NOAH or somewhere else, having the opportunity to wrestle there, it’s big for everybody. And it just shows how we were willing and able to work together so that we all can make pro wrestling as big as we possibly can.”

Aj Styles speaks on his Noah match and HHH's vision:



This is showing the Triple H era of what wwe is all about. Cause I'm not the only one that is wrestling in Japan tomorrow night. IYO Sky is also wrestling. Along with myself and that just goes to show what HHH is trying to… pic.twitter.com/kdi6bD1KJ0 — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) July 12, 2024

IYO SKY In Marigold

As Styles alluded to in his speech, IYO SKY will be competing this weekend for Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold Wrestling promotion. The former WWE Women’s Champion will face Utami Hayashishita at the promotion’s Summer Dreams event. When asked about the match, SKY was similarly glad that she is now able to wrestle with talent outside WWE.

“When I signed with WWE, I didn’t think I would wrestle in a ring outside of WWE, so I am surprised to wrestle in a Japanese women’s promotion’s ring. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart to Utami Hayashishita, Rossy Ogawa, and my boss Triple H.”

- Advertisement -

Opening The Prohibited Portal

WWE’s leadership under Triple H has certainly been more open to working with other companies than Vince McMahon. In January, Jordynne Grace competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion has also competed in WWE NXT as of late and challenged Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground.

Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry competed in an NXT battle royal not too long ago and Hendry made his return to the gold brand this week. The July 9, episode also saw TNA’s The Rascalz reunite with Wes Lee and set up a six-man tag for next week against Gallus.

What’s Next For TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry In WWE NXT?

- Advertisement -

Over in TNA, fans have seen the No Quarter Catch Crew bring the fight as Charlie Dempsey defeated Zachary Wentz this week. At TNA Against All Odds, Jordynne Grace retained her Knockouts Title against Taum Paxley and more recently retained against Izzi Dame.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport has also been getting in on this crossover fun as Dempsey and Shayna Baszler competed at Bloodsport X in April. Baszler, who won her fight with TNA’s Masha Slamovich, will return to Bloodsport later this month where she’ll face Miyu Yamashita.