: Cody Rhodes Previews AJ Styles vs. Naomichi Marufuji

The forbidden door reopens this weekend, as WWE Superstar AJ Styles returns to Japan to wrestle a match for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The Japanese promotion shocked the wrestling world last month by announcing Styles would be the next opponent of the legendary Naomichi Marufuji.

Styles vs. Marufuji is scheduled for July 13 at Destination from Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. The dream match will mark the former WWE Champion’s debut in Noah and the first encounter between the legends.

Before the crossover matchup, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes spoke with NOAH to share his thoughts on the upcoming contest. He spoke highly of both wrestling legends and also credited Marufuji for inspiring his move set.

“…It’s not hyperbole to say that Marufuji, on the other side of the ring, is how important he is to modern pro wrestling and modern sports entertainment,” said Rhodes. “I mean, if you hit the ropes behind another guy, you call that a Marufuji. That’s a Marufuji forearm. That’s what I do. It’s part of my comeback that I have in my own matches.”

Rhodes added that he’d be open to having a match against Marufuji in the future. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes Styles will look to impress this weekend.

“… I can see AJ Styles, really showing out in Japan.” – Cody Rhodes

Styles and Marufuji have enjoyed an ongoing successful career and are respected amongst their peers. Styles is on the short list of wrestlers who have won major titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and WWE. Marufuji is a four-time GHC Heavyweight Champion and is currently on his ninth reign as a GHC Tag Team Champion.

Both fan favorites have inspired other wrestlers with their accolades and longevity in the wrestling business. This weekend, Styles and Marufuji have the opportunity to showcase why they are still among the best wrestlers in the world. In the previews of their dream match, ‘The Phenomenal One’ has expressed that he wants to tear the house down with his opponent.

NOAH’s Destination event is looking to be an event fans will not want to miss.