Naomichi Marufuji: ‘AJ Styles Is Great! I Want More WWE Stars In NOAH’

AJ Styles may not be the only WWE Superstar competing in NOAH this year if the promotion’s very own Naomichi Marufuji has anything to say about it.

The Phenomenal former WWE Champion will wrestle at NOAH’s Destination 2024 on July 13 against Marufuji. Despite a lofty career in Japan, this match will be Styles’ first time competing for NOAH. Marufuji on the other hand, has spent close to a quarter of a century with NOAH after debuting in 2000. He is a four-time GHC Heavyweight Champion and was appointed NOAH’s Vice President in 2009.

Marufuji Wants More WWE Talent

Sitting down with Planeta Wrestling, Marufuji discussed the upcoming match with Styles. The NOAH President was excited to step into the ring with the former WWE World Champion (h/t Fightful.)

“He (Styles) is a great fighter in every way and one of the best in the world. I want the fans to really enjoy my exchanges during the match with him, and I think we can achieve that.”

Marufuji added that he is interested in all WWE Superstars as potential names for NOAH events, but isn’t sure he’s ready to one day work a WWE show.

“I am interested in all WWE wrestlers. I want to invite several wrestlers to compete in the NOAH ring. To compete in the WWE ring, I think I need more training before that, so I can’t say I want to do it right now.”

Marufuji is certainly interested in doing much more with WWE which would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. The company’s new administration has been more open to working with other promotions including Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, and TNA Wrestling. These crossovers have left fans very excited to see what’s to come and fans can expect much more to come in the future.