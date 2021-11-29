Jaxson Ryker Comments On His WWE Release

Jaxson Ryker was among the names released from WWE earlier this month. He recently spoke about his WWE departure on the Wrestling For The Faith podcast.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry and I’m not mad by any means,” Ryker said. “I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract.”

Ryker continued to say that he’s excited about what the future may hold.

“I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do, I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens.”

Ryker, who wrestled as Gunner in TNA, said that his release from that company in 2015 was more of a devastating blow than being cut by WWE.

“It’s not a front I’m putting on by any means because Lord knows 10 years ago, let’s see, I got released from TNA or IMPACT Wrestling in 2015 and it was more of a devastating blow,” Ryker continued. “I felt like and financially, I wasn’t as stable obviously but I guess it was my relationship with the Lord was not as strong then.”

Jaxson Ryker Had Backstage Heat Leading Up To WWE Release

According to a report from Fightful, Ryker had an “incredible amount of heat” backstage leading up to his release. This was due to comments he’d made regarding the Black Lives Matter movement and other issues. Mustafa Ali publicly responded to some of Ryker’s comments in the below Tweet:

I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020

This don't surprise me one bit. pic.twitter.com/mwJadDAr7T — Dranrel Johnson (@Archangel_DJ718) June 2, 2020

Someone is gonna take a nice shit in your gear bag…. — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 2, 2020

