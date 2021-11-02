Court Bauer Confirms Jeff Cobb Is Returning To MLW

MLW head honcho Court Bauer has brought word that Jeff Cobb is making his promotional return.

Cobb is riding an all-time high in his career. He cleaned house throughout the G1 Climax 31 before meeting Kazuchika Okada in the semifinals. The big man from Honolulu lost the match.

Jeff Cobb Returning To MLW

Jeff Cobb is no stranger to the MLW ring and Bauer is welcoming him back. Here’s what the MLW boss told Digital Journal.

“The Opera Cup dates back to the turn of the 19th/20th century and the coveted cup has been claimed by the likes of George Hackenschmidt and Stu Hart. Who will be immortalized by having their name etched in the 100-year-old trophy? Find out in Philly.

“We will also see the vacant National Openweight Championship decided as well as some new faces entering the mix, like NZO and Jeff Cobb.”

Cobb is a member of the NJPW stable, United Empire. The group is led by former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay. With Ospreay missing the tournament due to a storyline, Cobb has stepped up and only suffered one loss in the Climax.

