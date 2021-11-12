Jeff Jarrett Thinks AEW-Owen Hart Foundation Partnership Is ‘Excellent’

Jeff Jarrett is all for the partnership between AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation.

Owen Hart tragically died on May 23, 1999. Jarrett and Owen were great friends and following Hart’s tragic fall at the Over The Edge PPV, Jarrett was visibly shaken and prayed for Owen before having a mixed tag team match.

Back in September, AEW announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation. Through this partnership, AEW will be hosting a tournament called, “The Owen.”

Owen Hart’s likeness will also be used for the upcoming AEW console video game and retail goods.

Jeff Jarrett Praises AEW-Owen Hart Foundation Partnership

Jeff Jarrett appeared on That 90s Wrestling Podcast and expressed his joy in Owen Hart’s name being introduced to a fresh crop of fans.

“It’s excellent. At the very end of the day, father time’s undefeated. So, we all pass on and the only thing that sometimes living in our fast, busy world, material possessions or events or triumphs or tragedy, that really all comes and goes with life but a legacy like Owen left?

“Obviously, Owen passed away 22 years ago, so that in and of itself is amazing. But the legacy of Owen Hart is gonna be exposed to an entirely new generation in a very positive way.

“Hats off to everyone involved with all that, Martha, and Oje, Athena, the kids. Just how that legacy, but also the awareness it’s gonna bring to the foundation and doing good.

“Doing the next right thing and being able to take the life Owen lived and make an impact in a very positive way in a lot of folks’ lives.”

The Owen Hart Foundation has made it a mission to help those with limited resources. The efforts have led to those in need obtaining homeownership as well as scholarships for disadvantaged youth.

