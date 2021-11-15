Jim Ross Shares Advice To Released WWE Talent

Jim Ross has given some tips to performers who are victims of the latest wave of WWE roster cuts.

WWE has cut ties with 18 wrestlers. Among those names include Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon, and Franky Monet.

Some of the releases have caught fans off guard. With that said, Jim Ross wants to remind the talent that this isn’t the end of the road.

This is horrible, but get over it

On a new episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Ross shared a message to the crop of talent that has been let go by WWE.

“That’s what I would look at, take this time to better yourself, get bigger, stronger, faster, clear your head, be with your family. But I can tell you this, getting cut from the WWE or AEW or any other company, because you get cut doesn’t mean it’s over.

“I hope they listen, I feel for you but don’t jump down the rabbit hole of ‘I’m just going to get away from everything, I need time’. If you need time, take time but don’t get up in the morning thinking I don’t know what I’m going to do, this is horrible.

“Yes, this is horrible but get over it. Get over it and move forward and prove yourself and try to regroup because there’s a lot of folks doing wrestling right now.

“If you’re ready, willing, and able and you’re a good locker room person, what the hell, give that a shot. Something else is going to come around, that’s the main message I would give them.”

AEW boss Tony Khan recently spoke to Wade Keller on the Focus On AEW show. Khan admitted that some of the names on the cut list have him intrigued.

Many have been critical of WWE’s use when it comes to some of the released talent. Kross was given gladiator-type attire that was widely panned for looking goofy and Keith Lee was given a “Bearcat” gimmick with roaring sounds added to his entrance.

