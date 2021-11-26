Jim Ross Stepping Away From AEW To Undergo Radiation Treatment

Jim Ross has announced he’s taking over a month off from AEW programming while he undergoes radiation treatment related to his recent skin cancer diagnosis.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster got people wondering about his future with comments he made at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite. He signed off by saying, “I’ll see you again in the very near future.”

Ross cleared things up with his latest tweet. He confirmed that he will begin a series of 22 radiation treatments starting this coming Monday. JR hopes to be back behind the announcer’s desk by the end of the year.

He also thanked AEW President Tony Khan for supporting him and his decision to pursue this method of treatment for his skin cancer.

“Due to my skin cancer care totaling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville. @TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support.”

Several pro wrestling personalities replied to Jim Ross’ tweet with support, including Tony Khan, CM Punk, Matt Hardy, James Storm and Rob Van Dam.

Jim Ross’ Skin Cancer

Jim Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer back in October. He had revealed that he was waiting for his radiologist to determine the best treatment for him.

In November, the wrestling veteran confirmed that he won’t need to undergo chemotherapy. He will just need to do radiation treatments instead.

This isn’t the first time Ross is dealing with skin cancer. He underwent a skin procedure back in 2016 and he had cancer removed from his shoulder in 2018.

SEScoops wishes Jim Ross a complete and speedy recovery.