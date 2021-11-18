Jim Ross: Kenny Omega Has Got To Take Time To Heal

AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross thinks it’s in Kenny Omega‘s best interest to take as much time off as he needs.

Omega is coming off an unsuccessful AEW World Heavyweight Title defense. He ended up losing the gold to Hangman Page at Full Gear.

Reports surfaced saying that Kenny Omega is injured. The Best Bout Machine is expected to be off television through early 2022.

Jim Ross Advises Kenny Omega To Heal Fully

Jim Ross has seen a slew of talent go down with injuries. During an episode of his Grilling JR Podcast, Ross said he hopes Omega doesn’t rush things.

“Adam had the night that he needed, the performance more specifically that he needed. Give a lot of credit to Kenny Omega. Omega’s body is battered, he’s got bad shoulders.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do if I were him and I’m sure Tony Khan is feeling somewhat the same way, you’ve got to get the guys some rest, he’s got to heal a bit.

“Quite frankly that’s not a bad thing because he lost the title, now he can not go invisible but be less prominent on the shows as a wrestler and more as a personality until he’s more healthy.

“Kenny Omega deserves a hell of a lot of credit for making that match with Adam as good as it was. I think Kenny just elevated [Page], he made sure the transition from himself to Hangman Page was spot on and it was. I really enjoyed their outing.”

Omega is currently scheduled to put his AAA Mega Championship on the line against Hijo del Vikingo on Dec. 4. There is no word on whether or not he can do the match.

