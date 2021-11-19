Friday, November 19, 2021
HomeNewsAEW News

Kenny Omega To Be Pulled From AAA TripleMania Regia II

By Chris Stephens
Kenny Omeg Hijo del Vikingo

Kenny Omega will not be defending his AAA Mega Championship against El Vikingo at TripleMania Regia II on December 4th.

AAA was reporrtedly notified earlier this week that Omega will need to miss the show, according to the Wrestling Observer.

“AAA was told on 11/17 that Omega was getting surgery and wouldn’t be able to face El Hijo del Vikingo on 12/4 in Monterrey,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“AAA we’re told does have an idea for a backup plan, but at press time it wasn’t finalized, but should be known shortly if it pans out.”

Omega is dealing with several injuries which will likely require surgery. These include an abdominal hernia, as well as shoulder and knee injuries.

More information about Kenny Omega’s injuries and a potential timeline for return is available in the link below:

Kenny Omega Injury Update & Timeline For Return

AAA TripleMania Regia II Lineup

  • Cain Velasquez, Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus 
  • AAA World Tag Team Championship
    FTR (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers
  • La Empresa (Sam Adonis, Puma King & DMT Azul) vs. Monster Clown, Murder Clown & Dave the Clown
  • Dragon Lee & Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid & a mystery partner
  • Vipers (Psicosis, Abismo & Arez) vs. Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana & Carta Brava Jr.) vs. NGD (Sanson, El Cuatrero & Forastero)
  • Marvel Lucha Libre match
    Leyenda Americano & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Enganso
  • Faby Apache, Lady Shani & Sexy Star vs. La Hiedra, Flammer & Lady Maravilla

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC