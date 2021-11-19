Kenny Omega To Be Pulled From AAA TripleMania Regia II

Kenny Omega will not be defending his AAA Mega Championship against El Vikingo at TripleMania Regia II on December 4th.

AAA was reporrtedly notified earlier this week that Omega will need to miss the show, according to the Wrestling Observer.

“AAA was told on 11/17 that Omega was getting surgery and wouldn’t be able to face El Hijo del Vikingo on 12/4 in Monterrey,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

“AAA we’re told does have an idea for a backup plan, but at press time it wasn’t finalized, but should be known shortly if it pans out.”

Omega is dealing with several injuries which will likely require surgery. These include an abdominal hernia, as well as shoulder and knee injuries.

