Kenny Omega Confirms Hiatus From AEW Programming: “There Are Things I Got To Change”

Kenny Omega has confirmed that he will be taking time off from AEW programming after dropping the AEW world championship to Hangman Page during Full Gear.

The opening of this week’s Dynamite featured the Elite in a backstage segment. During the segment, the former AEW champion congratulated Page. He then claimed that there are things he needs to change:

“You know I haven’t watched the match back yet from Full Gear and people are already asking me when the rematch is gonna be. When are you gonna get your belt back Kenny. I lost that match; the elite lost the night. Quite frankly I am a little disgusted.

Not in you hanger, you won. Congrats. Really congrats. I feel like there is things I gotta fix and there is things I gotta change and I can’t do it here. So if I can count on you to hold the fort while I am gone, I would really appreciate it”

This prompted a response from Adam Cole explaining that he will take care of things. However, Kenny Omega then cleared that he was talking to the Young Bucks.

The former NJPW star has been dealing with multiple nagging injuries for a while now. Word is that he is going to take time off for a shoulder surgery. Stay tuned for an update on how long he may stay out of action.