Kenny Omega Injury Update & Timeline For Return

Kenny Omega announced on Dynamite that he’s taking time away from AEW. The former AEW World Champion told the Elite, “I feel like there is things I gotta fix and there is things I gotta change and I can’t do it here.”

Omega has been working through multiple injuries over the past few months. He’s set to undergo multiple surgeries, according to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He has a lot of different issues, knee, shoulder, abdominal hernia that he’s been working through,” said Dave Meltzer. “There’s others too. He’ll be getting multiple surgeries, most likely. “Everything is kind of to be determined.”

Meltzer added, “I guess the idea is to try to get as many of these things taken care of at the same time but that’s a lot of body parts to rehab at the same time.”

The man once known as the Belt Collector is now down to just one championship. Omega is advertised to defend his AAA Mega Championship against El Vikingo on December 4th. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to fulfill this obligation.

When will Kenny Omega return?

Kenny Omega (Photo: Scott Lesh)

Kenny Omega will be out of action through the end of 2021. The exact timeline is unknown. He hasn’t gone under the knife just yet, but there’s hope within AEW that he’ll return by February 2022.

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross commented on Omega’s condition on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross said it’s crucial that top talent get time to rest up and heal. Omega dropping the title to Hangman Page is the perfect opportunity to rotate him out of storylines so he can focus on his health.

If you use any of the above quotes please credit Wrestling Observer Radio with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcriptions.