Kenny Omega to undergo medical evaluation on Wednesday

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could be looking at some time away from the ring, depending on his results from his upcoming medical evaluation.

Omega will get checked out by AEW doctors on Wednesday, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The report states that Omega has been dealing with nagging injuries for several months. Despite his ailments, Omega has been competing at the highest levels of in-ring competition.

Josh Nason of the Wrestling Observer recapped Meltzer’s report and contributed the following quotes.

“Meltzer said Omega has been dealing with various injuries for several months but was determined to see the Hangman Page storyline come to completion, which it did this past Saturday at Full Gear as he lost the title to Page,” said Nason.

The results will determine if he would take time off from wrestling. “Omega was going to take some time off at some point but chose not to as he wanted to continue the storyline.”

thank you all. you’ve made me feel like a champion. pic.twitter.com/7CTrhvCgP3 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) November 14, 2021

Kenny Omega Losing the AEW Championship

Adam Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear on November 14th. The loss also ended Omega’s 11-month AEW World Championship reign. Now without the title, he has the opportunity to take time off from wrestling to deal with his injuries.

Meltzer reported in June that Omega was suffering from injuries. However, he continued to work through his issues.

“Omega is hurting pretty badly between slicing up his hand and needing seven stitches when he delivered the fourth belt shot on Pac in the three-way, said Meltzer. He continued to detail Omega’s injuries, “… a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, the normal wear and tear on his knees and an athletic hernia.”

It’s unclear if Omega has suffered other injuries since June. He contemplated taking time off from wrestling before, but his medical evaluation may force him out of action.