One Of Kenny Omega’s Replacements In AAA Title Match Revealed

AAA has started to list Kenny Omega‘s replacements for Triplemania Regia.

Omega was the reigning AAA Mega Champion. He held the title for 765 days, which is the longest reign in that championship’s history.

Kenny was never beaten for the title. Instead, he was forced to vacate it due to injury. Omega is reportedly going to have surgery on his shoulder and he’ll also be healing other nagging injuries.

Kenny Omega was expected to put the AAA Mega Championship on the line against Hijo del Vikingo on Dec. 4. That plan went awry and now AAA is moving forward.

Samuray Del Sol Is Kenny Omega’s First Replacement

AAA will be going with a multi-person match to determine the new Mega Champion. The first participant announced is Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE.

Seguiremos revelando a los retadores por el ? Megacampeonato de AAA ?



?? @gloat ?? es el primer contendiente revelado. ??



Sé parte del #30AniversarioAAA y de #TriplemaniaRegia



? 4 Dic |?Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey.

? Corre por tus boletos: https://t.co/yIFljcqDcE pic.twitter.com/ylgs0W0DEk — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 23, 2021

Del Sol appeared on the Nov. 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. He teamed with Aero Star in a losing effort against current AAA Tag Team Champions, FTR.

AAA Triplemania Regia will be taking place on Dec. 4. It’ll be held inside Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

On the card, FTR will defend their AAA gold against Lucha Bros. Plus former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will be featured in a match for the AAA World Trios Championship.