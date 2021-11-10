Original Plans For Kevin Owens’ 2019 NXT Return

A number of main roster stars were sent to NXT for extended runs when the brand started competing with AEW. It turns out, Kevin Owens could have been one of them if Vince McMahon hadn’t changed his mind.

The former Universal champion recently had an interview with TalkSport. He discussed things such as his WrestleMania 37 match against Sami Zayn and more.

Discussing his one-off return to the development brand in 2019, Owens revealed that there were plans for him to have an extended run but the boss nixed them:

“Before I did the War Games return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster.

At the time Paul Heyman was in charge on Raw” said Kevin Owens, “and those were just plans we had and Vince [McMahon] had signed off on all of them and, eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened.”

The former NXT champion claimed that it wasn’t something he had floated about. It was a plan they had made before things went in a different direction.

Kevin Owens made a one-night return to NXT during the 2019 WarGames event. He was revealed as the mystery member of Team Ciampa in their fight against the Undisputed Era.