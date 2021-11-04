Kofi Kingston On Why New Day Is The Greatest Team In WWE History

In January, WWE counted down the greatest 50 teams in company history. New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E topped the list. During a recent interview on Into the Danger Zone with Chris Denker, Kofi Kingston spoke about why he feels New Day are the greatest team in WWE history.

“I do,” Kingston responded when asked if he thought New Day really are the greatest team in WWE history. “I almost hesitated, and I feel like a lot of times you’re supposed to be humble with it, but for me, I’m old now, I got to the point that I don’t really care what anybody thinks about me.”

Kingston continued to list numerous different things the team has accomplished such as having segments with the Rock, hosting WrestleMania, having a cereal produced with their branding.

“We’ve just been able to do a lot of things that are groundbreaking,” Kingston continued. “I haven’t even gotten into our accolades. The longest reigning tag-team champions, 11 times. I look at all that stuff, and not that you compare yourself to anybody else, but being a group that never had the desire to turn on one another.”

On top of their success as a team, New Day members have all had their individual successes while still members of the group. Kofi Kingston had Kofi-Mania and a run with the WWE title. Big E is the current WWE Champion. Xavier Woods recently won the King of the Ring tournament. Kingston continued to say that when one member of the group accomplishes something, they all share in the accolades.

“Woods is the King, I’m the King. E is the WWE Champion, I’m the WWE Champion. We have that actual mentality of all for one and one for all. From all of those perspectives, I can’t think of another group that embodies most of those things, let alone all of those things, like we do. On top of it, WWE.com voted us the greatest tag-team/faction of all time anyway, so it’s official.”

WWE’s tag-team title statistics get a little hard to follow with various brand-splits and reunions that have taken place over the years. For what are now the RAW tag-team titles, they’ve held the belts 4x for a combined 627 days (most all-time). For what are now the Smackdown tag titles, they’ve held the belts 7x for a combined 380 days (2nd only to The Usos 489+ days).

I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves & were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 30, 2021

