Mandy Rose On Returning To NXT & Revamping Her Character

Mandy Rose is the new NXT Women’s Champion after having won the title at Halloween Havoc. She spoke to Sean Ross Sapp recently about moving back to the NXT brand, helping out talent on the roster, and revamping her character.

“I got the call and I didn’t really get much explanation, which is kind of the usual,” Rose said. “I didn’t expect anything less. It’s one of those things where they want you to help some of the other talent out, need a good heel, and I said, ‘Sure, why not?'”

Rose also noted that part of her role in NXT is to help other talent on the roster. In doing so, she says it has helped her evolve her character as well.

“I am in the process of helping a lot of the other talent and other women. In that process, I think I kind of evolved myself, in the best way possible,” Rose continued.

“I kind of felt like I needed a little bit of a revamp or whatever it may be. I think we all go through those moments where are characters have to evolve and change a little bit or find some other layers to your character, in a sense.”

Rose became the 12th wrestler to win the NXT Women’s Championship when she defeated Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc. It was the 14th title change in the championship’s lineage. Asuka holds the record for the longest reign with the belt at 510 days. Shayna Baszler holds the record for the most combined days as champion with 549 split across 2 title reigns. Charlotte Flair is the only other wrestler other than Baszler to have held the title more than once.