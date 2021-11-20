Mark Henry Praises Randy Orton: “He Grew The F*ck Up”

Randy Orton has come a long way and Mark Henry couldn’t be happier.

Orton will be reaching a massive milestone in his career. He is set to break Kane’s record for the most WWE PPV matches in history. By the time his match at Survivor Series starts, he will have a whopping 177 PPV matches in WWE.

He’s also due to break another record held by Kane. Orton is just six matches away from having the most matches on Monday Night Raw. He currently has 431, while Kane has 436.

Mark Henry Says Randy Orton Evolved As A Man

(via WWE)

It’s been well-documented that Randy Orton had major behavioral issues early in his career. It got to the point where many speculated that WWE would eventually cut ties with him despite his upside.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed Orton’s journey from being an immature kid to a grown man who will go down as an all-time great.

“I go a long way with Randy and Randy makes me emotional because I love the dude because of his journey. He made a lot of mistakes just like I did.

“Randy found out that he actually had friends and he found out that people actually cared about him. And his wife Kim, I thank God for her.

“She changed him, she allowed him to grow as a man without emasculating him cause a lot of women try to change their men so much that they diaper em’ and make em’ kids.

“Randy’s a grown-ass man with an opinion and he grew the f*ck up.”

Orton and Riddle (RKBro) will take on The Usos in a brand vs. brand tag team match. RKBro hold the Raw Tag Team Championships, while The Usos are the SmackDown titleholders but the gold will not be at stake.

