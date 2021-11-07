Mark Henry Rips WWE’s Use Of Karrion Kross

Mark Henry is not a fan of how WWE utilized Karrion Kross on the main roster.

Nov. 4, 2021 was a dark day in the wrestling industry as WWE went on a new talent release spree. Kross was one of the names on that dreaded list along with his fiancee, Scarlett Bordeaux. The release of Kross left many fuming as the general consensus is that WWE doomed Karrion Kross after giving him the gladiator entrance attire.

Mark Henry Criticizes How WWE Handled Kross

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry slammed WWE’s idea of a gladiator gimmick for Kross.

“You look at the world of entertainment. Sometimes it’s art imitating life, sometimes it’s life imitating art. When was the last time you saw a gladiator show? I’ll wait. Plenty of zombie shows on TV. Plenty of sports shows. Mortal Kombat-type characters, superhero-esque things. There are no Spartacus-type shows on TV to associate a Karrion Kross to.”

Henry went on to question why WWE just didn’t allow Kross to be the character he was on the NXT brand.

“He’s basically like taking something that he heard overnight and within a week transitioning and trying to make it mainstream in the world of wrestling. It did not work. What he had before in NXT everybody loved, we loved it. We talked about him, how great their entrance was, how cool his finish was, the fact that he could absorb so much punishment and still get the job done. Did they ever once show his resiliency in a match with one of the people that he wrestled on Raw or SmackDown? No. Not one time did he weather the storm, took a real good ass-whooping, and then made that comeback and made the crowd happy, and there you go, Karrion Kross. Not once.”

Kross is a former two-time NXT Champion. He was praised for being an unstoppable monster on NXT but when he appeared on Raw, he immediately lost to Jeff Hardy. At the time, Kross still held the NXT gold. WWE also didn’t use Scarlett to manage Kross on the main roster.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article