Mel B Trash Talks Sami Zayn At WWE Event (Photos)

Sami Zayn has found himself entangled in a social media spat with pop star Melanie Brown (Mel B) of the Spice Girls.

WWE just wrapped up its latest tour of the UK on Wednesday with a live event from Manchester, England. Mel B, aka Scary Spice, was in attendance for the show at AO Arena. Evidently, she was not impressed with Sami Zayn’s actions.

Zayn took to Twitter to note that he was called a derogatory term by Mel B on the show. He was shocked when Mel B called him a p*ssy.

“Scary Spice just called me a p*ssy” – Sami Zayn

She then doubled down on her comments when responding to Zayn’s Tweet.

Damn right! Because you were one https://t.co/V2w4dzeYoQ — Melanie Brown (@OfficialMelB) November 10, 2021

Mel B Attends WWE Event

Mel B and Sami Zayn didn’t get along too well, but she did pose for photos with some of WWE’s top performers.

Here are some photos of Mel B backstage Sasha Banks, Natalya and Charlotte Flair:

People of the world! Spice up your life

Thank you #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/R5Tpa8HVCl — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 10, 2021

Scary Spice Mel B and Nattie , ? two legends ??. pic.twitter.com/qGbToioFqq — Flexy?? #WeWantDana (@FlexChupacabra) November 11, 2021

Charlotte Flair has been apprehensive about handing out her title in the past. She did give it to Scary Spice, however.

This photo is my aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/PB5fbbhcbk — Jake Smith (@JakeIsntJacob) November 10, 2021

Sami Zayn’s Contract Status With WWE

It’s not clear where Sami Zayn will land when he becomes a free agent.

Back in September, it was reported that Zayn’s current deal with WWE expires sometime next spring. He reportedly signed a 3-year deal in June 2018 but has had the length of the contract extended due to time spent on the injured list.

It could be March or April of 2022 before his contract expires.