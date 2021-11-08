MLW Announces Super Card With THE CRASH

MLW and the Crash will co-promote an event from Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, December 3rd. The show will be held at the Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

“December 3rd I will take MLW to Mexico for the best luchas in the world,” said MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran. “THE CRASH has a fantastic reputation for specular events and now we give the renegades a day of super luchas like never before!”

Cesar Duran’s “Azteca Underground” faction will be heavily involved in the event. An MLW press release is also teasing a lucha libre project making its debut on May 5th. The promotion has been teasing a spin-off show with ties to Lucha Underground in recent months.

“Duran, the owner of Azteca Underground, has been connected to rumors of an Azteca Underground lucha libre project since making his MLW debut May 5th,” the promotion’s press release reads.

Matches and rosters for the show will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLW’s most recent set of television tapings took place this weekend from Philadelphia. The show was headlined by the War Chamber match. Full results from the tapings can be found here. It was the second time in a row MLW taped from Philadelphia. Battle Riott III was taped there back in July.