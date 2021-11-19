Montez Ford Discusses Possibility of Being A Singles Star

WWE superstar Montez Ford has shared his thoughts on possibly being a singles star. Ford is in a tag team with Angelo Dawkins as The Street Profits.

Ford and his wife Bianca Belair appeared on Cheap Heat with Pete Rosenberg yesterday. Rosenberg asked Ford about the possibility of pursuing a singles career in WWE.

Ford says he wants to focus on his tag team career, but he does have bigger aspirations down the line. After he takes the Street Profits to greatness with Angelo Dawkins, he hopes to fulfill his childhood dream of getting “the big title.”

“The crazy thing is that me and Dawks actually don’t even really speak about it, Cause you know at the current time, we are in a tag team,” said Ford. ‘Like, that’s our goal for right now. Be the greatest tag team of all time and win the tag team championship. But ever since I was a little kid, like the big title, that’s what I wanted.”

Montez Ford Singles Future

Rosenberg’s question isn’t the first time someone asked Ford about being a singles star. Last year Comicbook questioned him about going solo. While he’s not against being a singles wrestler, Ford seems to believe that a WWE Draft splitting up The Street Profits is the only way.

“If myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he’ll support me and be all for it and vice versa,” Ford said. He continued, “It’s one of those things where we’ll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it’d be definitely one of those things that we’d be supportive and be excited about.”

WWE reportedly considered splitting up The Street Profits during this year’s WWE Draft. However, WWE decided to keep the team together on Monday Night Raw. It seems that WWE also sees potential in Ford as a singles star. While that could be true, Ford remains concentrated on the success of The Street Profits. He also is ready for a career change if given the opportunity.