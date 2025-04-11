Street Profits’ Angelo Dawkins Opens Up About Championship Win and Personal Journey

In a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins shared insights on The Street Profits’ championship victory and its profound personal significance.

Championship Triumph After Year of Obstacles

“Living like a champ right now… and I love it,” Dawkins proclaimed when discussing their recent title win. The journey back to championship gold wasn’t easy for The Street Profits, who faced numerous obstacles before reclaiming the titles. “For the team, obviously for a long year since we’ve held tag team gold… we kept running into obstacles and all that stuff and just kept putting our head down going to work,” Dawkins explained.

Personal Significance of the Championship Win

Beyond professional achievement, the championship victory carried deep emotional significance for Dawkins. The win came at a poignant time—the day before the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing. “Winning these tag titles the day before that one year… it meant a lot… and it’s made Fridays a little bit easier for me to kind of get through,” Dawkins revealed with candor. “I was really hoping she was watching from up above,” he added, highlighting the emotional weight of the accomplishment.

Triple H’s Impact on WWE’s Direction

Dawkins expressed appreciation for Triple H’s leadership in WWE, crediting him with positioning talent for success. “Triple H is doing a great job… putting everybody in the right positions to be stars,” he noted. While maintaining a respectful professional relationship, Dawkins still finds moments for lighthearted banter with his boss. “I always kind of try to joke with Triple H about, ‘Hey, you do realize like even though you’re my boss, you know how many detention slips that I got in school because of you, right?'”

The WWE superstar emphasized that Triple H’s vision is now fully materializing across the company. “Everything that Triple H had envisioned at NXT is starting to come to light,” said Dawkins, reflecting on his seven-year tenure in WWE’s developmental brand before his main roster success with The Street Profits.

Looking Forward

As The Street Profits continue their championship reign, Dawkins remains confident in their ability to maintain their position at the top of WWE’s tag team division while honoring the personal journey that brought him to this career milestone.