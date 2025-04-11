Angelo Dawkins Champions WWE’s Tag Team Renaissance, Addresses Potential Hardy Boys Dream Match

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits delivered a passionate defense of tag team wrestling during his recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, dismissing claims that the division has lost relevance in today’s WWE landscape.

The Revival of Tag Team Wrestling

“Everybody was under the assumption that tag team wrestling was kind of dead if you will, and it’s not really the case at all,” Dawkins asserted. As one-half of the current WWE Tag Team Champions alongside Montez Ford, Dawkins has a front-row seat to what he describes as an exceptional renaissance in the division.

“The tag team division especially on Smackdown has been unreal; every tag team has been on fire,” Dawkins emphasized

He further stressed the unique challenges of tag team competition, noting that “tag team wrestling is a way of life… it’s harder to be a tag team wrestler” than competing as a singles competitor.

Confidence in Championship Reign

When asked about potential threats to The Street Profits’ championship reign, Dawkins displayed supreme confidence, simply stating:

“Nobody point blank right there nobody… not even just a little bit.” This confidence comes after what Dawkins described as a year of obstacles that The Street Profits overcame through perseverance and dedication to their craft.

Hardy Boys Return and Dream Match Potential

The conversation turned to the recent return of legendary tag team The Hardy Boys to WWE after a six-year absence. Dawkins expressed enthusiasm about their comeback and the possibility of a dream match.

“That’ll be dope… the Hardy Boys their legacy you know what they mean to tag team wrestling,” he acknowledged, referencing their historic impact on the division. “If we ever got to chop it up and like get in the ring and roll around with those dudes it’ll be great,” Dawkins added.

He even playfully suggesting a potential title-versus-title ladder match at WrestleMania against the Hardys, who currently hold gold in another promotion.

Future of WWE’s Tag Team Division

As WWE continues to evolve under Triple H’s creative leadership, Dawkins remains optimistic about both the direction of the company and The Street Profits’ position within the tag team division. With renewed energy in tag team wrestling and iconic teams returning to the fold, Dawkins’ assertion that the division is far from dead appears well-supported as The Street Profits look to extend their championship reign in an increasingly competitive landscape.