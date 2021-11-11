Did Impact Champion Moose Throw Shade At WWE & AEW?

Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Moose has answered the question of whether or not he took shots at WWE and AEW.

Moose cut his first promo as the Impact Wrestling World Champion and it turned a lot of heads. He dropped references to many WWE and AEW stars and claimed he was better than all of them.

It was a fiery promo from Moose and one that left many wondering if he was shooting on the opposition.

Moose Shoots On WWE & AEW?

The newly-minted gold standard of Impact appeared on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast and he cleared the air on his promo.

“If you hear the promo, everyone was like I shot at WWE or AEW. I never took a shot at anybody. I never said one bad thing about anybody.

“If anything, I put them all over. I just said I’m better than all of them. I hate to put this guy over, but Don Callis used to work with me on my promos and he would tell me, ‘one thing you don’t want to do is put anybody down in your promos. Put them over and then when you put yourself over, you seem greater than all of them.'”

Moose Thinks He Put WWE & AEW Over

Moose believes his promo had the opposite effect of what some fans are thinking. He feels the promo was actually giving credit where it’s due.

“I used that in my mind as a reference when I was writing this promo. I put them all over because they are all legendary and I think they’re the best in this business, I just think I’m the greatest of all time. At the end of the day, I put myself and IMPACT over as a whole.

“A lot of people I mentioned, I’m good friends with or associates with. I think they are all great. I just put myself up there with them. When I wrote the promo, I didn’t think it was going to get the clout and praise and mentions that it got.”

Moose is scheduled to return to a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring. He will meet Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle In The Valley on Nov. 13.

The last time Moose stepped inside an NJPW ring, he took on Tomohiro Ishii back in August. He ended up losing the match to Ishii but his performance was praised.

