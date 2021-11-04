Moose On Winning The Impact World Title: “It’s Just A Prop”

How much winning a world championship means to a wrestler varies from validation of a lifetime in the industry to nothing more than just a prop. Some feel the title is just a tool to get someone over, while others view it as receiving an award for their efforts.

New Impact World Champion Moose recently commented that while it feels good for a company to put the title on him, in the end, he views it as just a prop.

During an appearance on SGP Radio, Moose was asked what winning the Impact world title means to him.

“I’m kind of indifferent about it,” Moose responded. “It feels good for a company to put the championship on you and be like, ‘Hey, you’re our guy.’ At the end of the day, it is just a prop. It is just a prop. One thing I have noticed with this prop is that it makes you busier. When I didn’t have the championship, I didn’t have to do all these interviews and I didn’t have to pre-tapes.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not downplaying being IMPACT World Champion, obviously you don’t become a wrestler without one day wanting to be World Champion,” Moose continued.

“This is Quinn talking, not Moose, because obviously Moose feels different. At the end of the day, I’m still going to work hard and work as hard as I’ve been working. It doesn’t mean I’m going to look at wrestling different because I know as Quinn that this title is just a prop and for storytelling and it doesn’t make me any better or any less than before I had it.”

Moose is the 32nd wrestler to ever hold the Impact World Championship. Josh Alexander, who won the title moments before Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy, was the 31st.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

Minoru Suzuki will make his in-ring debut on Impact Wrestling tonight. He’ll team with Impact World Champion Moose, as well as W. Morrissey to take on the team of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and Matt Cardona.

Minoru Suzuki, W.Morrissey, and Moose vs Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and Matt Cardona

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)

Knockouts Championship

Mickie James (c) vs Madison Rayne

Mickie James (c) vs Madison Rayne X-Division #1 Contendership

Rohit Raju vs Laredo Kid vs Black Taurus vs Steve Maclin

Rohit Raju vs Laredo Kid vs Black Taurus vs Steve Maclin Digital Media Championship #1 Contendership

John Skyler vs Chelsea Green

Last week’s Impact Results

X-Division Championship

Trey Miguel defeated Rocky Romero Rachael Ellering defeated Tasha Steelz Heath vs Joe Doering – No Contest Ace Austin defeats Chris Sabin

