More Details On Eddie Kingston & CM Punk Backstage Dispute Referenced On Rampage

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk‘s intense promo segment from last week’s Rampage focussed on a beef Kingston had with CM Punk going back to their days on the independent circuit. More details regarding what actually did happen between the two of them was covered in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

A source speaking on the condition of anonymity noted that they were backstage at a show when Punk and Kingston had an altercation.

“I can fully vouch for Eddie’s promo on Punk the other night. I was sitting right there in an IWA Mid South locker room when Punk called Eddie and his partner at the time, Blackjack Marciano, fat, lazy and unsafe. Marciano had just accidentally injured Delirious in a previous match and Punk was hot about it, so just buried them nonstop. I could see why Eddie hung onto that hate and anger for so long,” the anonymous source said.

15 years of animosity comes pouring out from @MadKing1981 ahead of his incredibly personal match vs The Best in the World @CMPunk THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and internationally on @FiteTV: https://t.co/Igw7g12yxR pic.twitter.com/hzbNlWraiI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021

This week on AEW Dynamite, Punk and Kingston had to be separated from brawling in the back. The two will face off in singles action at AEW Full Gear on Saturday. It will be the first time the two have ever been in a match together.