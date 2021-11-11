Tony Khan Teases New Look For AEW Dynamite With Move To TBS

AEW Dynamite is moving to TBS and with it may come a new look.

Dynamite is transitioning from TNT to TBS beginning on Jan. 5, 2022. AEW Rampage will remain on TNT and the network will also be receiving special live events here and there.

Now that Dynamite is moving to a new channel, albeit under the same umbrella, it’s left many wondering if there will be a new look.

Changes To AEW Dynamite?

AEW boss Tony Khan spoke to media members during a conference call. Khan revealed that he might be making changes to the presentation of Dynamite next year.

“The great wrestling and the great wrestlers and what people love about Dynamite, for the most part, I think that’s all going to be the same. But the look of the show, you know we may do some tweaks in presentation and it’ll be fun.

“We’ll do our best and if you don’t like it, then we’ll go back to what we have [laughs]. I think we’re gonna look at the presentation of the show going into TBS but the wrestling, the wrestlers, all the stuff you love about the show, for the most part, I think will be the same.

“Hey, if I mess with the look of the show and you don’t like it I can always go back [laughs].”

The finals of the TBS Women’s Championship tournament will take place on Jan. 5. Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho have emerged as favorites to win the tourney.

