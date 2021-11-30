Original Plans For Cleopatra’s Golden Egg Storyline At WWE Survivor Series

WWE didn’t originally plan on having Austin Theory challenge Big E for the WWE Title on last Monday’s Raw as part of the storyline with Cleopatra’s golden egg, valued at $100 million.

WWE started the storyline at Survivor Series where someone stole Cleopatra’s golden egg from the desk of Vince McMahon. The egg was used in The Rock‘s recent “Red Notice” movie on Netflix.

McMahon stated in the storyline that he personally received the egg from The Rock, which was a way to promote the movie. After it was stolen, McMahon stated the person who could find the egg would get a WWE Title shot. Theory gave it back and lost to Big E on Raw.

Fightful Select reports the original idea for the golden egg storyline was “much worse with the stakes much lower.” One of the pitches included some sort of integration with the WWE 24/7 Title. People who are associated with the movie said that this wouldn’t suffice for the tie-in, so they ended up involving Big E and the WWE Title.

McMahon being involved in the storyline wasn’t originally planned, but he was added as a make-good to add more importance to the “Red Notice” angle.