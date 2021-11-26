Paul Heyman: “The Next Goal For Roman Reigns Is Clear”

Paul Heyman believes the path for Roman Reigns is obvious.

The popular opinion is that Reigns is the best thing going in WWE. His character shifted from being what many considered to be a corny and limited babyface to a no-nonsense heel who oozes stardom.

Reigns has beaten every contender thrown his way since capturing the WWE Universal Championship back in Aug. 2020. The question is, what is there left for Roman to do?

Next Goal For Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman serves as the “Special Counsel” to Roman Reigns. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Heyman discussed what the “Tribal Chief” is targeting next.

“The next goal for Roman Reigns is clear, and that is to be better tomorrow than he is today. His goal is to be better in two weeks than he is next week, to make next week’s SmackDown better than this week, and to make the SmackDown that airs in three weeks better than it is in two weeks.

“Roman Reigns continues to set a pace and achieve levels that no one in WWE has ever or will ever achieve. The world has the privilege and joy of watching it unfold every Friday on SmackDown.”

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 450 days. It is the longest reign in the title’s history.

Reigns is fresh off a non-title champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series. Reigns went one-on-one with WWE Champion Big E. The “Head of the Table” ended up pinning Big E.