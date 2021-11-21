Paul Heyman: “WWE RAW is Clearly the B-Show These Days”

Former ECW owner and Executive Director of Monday Night RAW Paul Heyman recently spoke to Ariel Helwani as part of an interview for BT Sport.

Heyman discussed several topics during the interview, including how he now feels that SmackDown has gotten so far ahead of RAW that the red brand is definitively the “b-show.”

“There is no rivalry, SmackDown has beaten the sh*t out of Raw” Paul Heyman began ahead of the Survivor Series 2021 PPV event.

“Raw is clearly the B Show. There is no more competition. We won. I have no bitterness towards Raw. If Raw goes sour, it hurts SmackDown. If Raw goes sour, it hurts WWE. It hurts the stock. The stock goes sour, it hurts me personally.

Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

“I don’t want Raw to do bad. I wish Raw would do even better and provide stiffer competition to SmackDown. If a star emerges on Raw that Roman Reigns can draw box office with? We have another opponent” Heyman continued, praising the man who has seemingly carried the blue brand over the past 18 months

“The problem with Roman Reigns is not the limit of his greatness. Roman’s greatness gets more defined as every performance is put forth. The problem with Roman Reigns is; we have such a limited number of people that we can viably and actually work with that people will look at and say, ‘That’s an opponent for Roman Reigns, that’s someone I’d like to see challenge the Tribal Chief.’

“That’s why Brock Lesnar’s return is so huge. We don’t have five other people waiting in the wings that automatically step up and can be a credible opponent for Roman Reigns” Heyman concluded.

It’s fair to say that SmackDown has been a better programme on television than RAW for quite some time. But, it’s interesting to hear an on-screen personality genuinely give the reasons as to why SmackDown is so definitively better.