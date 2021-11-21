Rhea Ripley Says Tegan Nox Helped Saved Her WWE Career

Tegan Nox was let from WWE this month after spending 4 years with the company. Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Talk Sport and mentioned about how Nox helped save her WWE career. According to Ripley, her name was on the list of people who could get fired when her and Nox put on a stellar match at the Performance Center.

“There was a time at the Performance Center where my name was on the list to get fired and I’d only been there for a year,” Ripley said.

“I don’t know why my name was on the list, I guess people just didn’t like me at the time. It is what it is – I changed their mind! But I was on the chopping block and I had a PC live match in front of all our peers and it was against Tegan.”



“One of the guys found out I was on that list and he told her – he didn’t tell me because he knew I’d freak out – but he told her and was like ‘look, you’ve got to make Rhea look good because this might be her last match here otherwise.’ And that’s exactly what she did,” Ripley continued.

There would be no Rhea Ripley if it wasn’t for @TeganNoxWWE_. She literally saved my job more than once. Thank you friend, go kill it! pic.twitter.com/qiKjENrnPn — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 19, 2021

Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox

Ripley also mentioned that Tegan also helped propel her career by chance when she was injured during the Mae Young Classic. As a result of Tegan’s injury, Ripley moved on in the tournament and had a great match with Io Shirai.

Tegan Nox signed with WWE in 2017. She missed the Mae Young Classic that year because she tore her ACL. In the 2018 Mae Young Classic, she suffered a a torn ACL, MCL, lateral collateral ligament, meniscus, and patellar dislocation during her match with Rhea Ripley in the quarter-finals.