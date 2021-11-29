Ric Flair Offered A Match Against Sammy Guevara in Israel

Ric Flair says a wrestling promoter based out of Israel offered him a chance to get back in the ring against Sammy Guevara.

During the latest episode of his WOOOOO! Nation Uncensored podcast, the Nature Boy says he’s open to lacing up the boots once again.

However, he doesn’t work cheap. Flair told his co-host Mark Madden his asking price is a hundred grand.

“$100,000 and two first-class tickets, I’m there.” – Ric Flair

Ric Flair isn’t flying halfway around the world on a handshake. He would also require 50% of the payday up-front. He added, “50-percent down, 50-percent after I beat Sammy.”

Flair called Sammy Guevara a “great” talent who could carry him to a 15-20 minute match. He’s still in the gym training, just in case.

Ric Flair’s In-Ring Future

A few weeks ago, the 72-year-old Flair said WWE is preventing him from “doing anything” at the moment.

“WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released,” he said. “I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”

Flair tweeted the following on Monday morning that if he’s going to die, it’s going to be “next to his hot wife” or in the ring next to Sammy Guevara.

The reigning AEW TNT Champion replied, “Wrestling God vs. Spanish God”

Wrestling God vs Spanish God https://t.co/cwNFgqEum7 — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2021

Listen to Ric Flair talking about receiving an offer to wrestle Sammy Guevara: